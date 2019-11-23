Caitlyn Jenner Revamps Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Iconic ‘Rise And Shine’ On ‘I’m A Celebrity’: Watch

Caitlyn Jenner had a funny moment during the Nov. 22 episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity…’ when she gave her own rendition of daughter Kylie Jenner’s now famous phrase ‘rise and shine’ to her campmates.

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, couldn’t resist referencing her daughter Kylie Jenner‘s viral hit when she said ‘rise and Shine’ in an attempt to wake up her campmates on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Nov. 22. The funny parent unexpectedly used the phrase while trying to encourage her tired co-stars on the show and it understandably brought on some laughs. “Let’s go team!” Caitlyn shouted in a video the show’s official Twitter account posted of the memorable moment. “Not just another day, another day to excel. Another day to be great. Rise and shine!”

The funny video prompted a reaction from many Twitter followers and most of them found the moment to be hilarious. “So funny,” one follower wrote while others pointed out that Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson‘s reaction to Caitlyn’s wake up call had him looking very fearful. “Love it,” another wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

Kylie’s famous “rise and shine” moment first made headlines on Oct. 11 after the mother was seen singing it to her one-year-old daughter Stormi in a video that showed her giving a tour of the offices at her highly successful company Kylie Cosmetics. Since then, it’s been seen everywhere on the internet, with some fans even making remix songs of the short yet powerful moment she sang the lyrics. Kylie thought it was great and even went on to sell “rise and shine” merchandise that was quick to make a profit.

Caitlyn’s journey with I’m a Celebrity… has just begun but she’s already getting a lot of attention for her sense of humor and we’re loving it! We can’t wait to see what else she gets up to during the three week show.