Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 1, Rocks Beaded Braids In New Pic: ‘Coolest Girl I Know’

Rocking beaded braids and a tie-dye outfit, Stormi Webster certainly looked like the ‘coolest girl’ in LA. Kylie Jenner shared the adorable look on the same day fans wondered if Kylie’s giving Stormi a sibling!

At just 21-months-old, Stormi Webster is already keeping up with her parents’ sense of style. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter looked like the most stylish tot in Calabasas with box braids fastened with transparent beads while wearing an oversized tie-dye tee! Stormi’s high-top Converse sneakers even matched the tie-dye theme, and Kylie shared her sweet baby’s look of the day to Instagram on Nov. 22. “Coolest girl i know 💗,” Kylie captioned the picture, and her sisters had more compliments to add.

“The cutest too,” big sister/aunt Khloe Kardashian, 35, commented, and Kim, 39, chimed in by writing, “Obsessed w her hair.” The braids were actually inspired by Stormi’s dad, Travis, which he labeled “Daddy’s hair” in an adorable post that showed Stormi rocking the same braids on Nov. 17! Kylie also loves being little Stormi’s hairdresser. The mom-daughter duo rocked matching messy hair buns to dine at Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, and in April, Kylie received applause throughout Twitter for laying down Stormi’s edges in a video.

Will Kylie be a hair stylist for two children soon? That’s what some fans thought after Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, 70, said she’s going to have “20” grandchildren by December on the Nov. 21 episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The math left viewers confused, since Caitlyn only has 16 grandchildren from her biological and stepchildren (Brandon Jenner has two twins on the way, though, to make that number 18). Some fans even jumped to the conclusion that Kylie could be having a secret pregnancy, once again!

While Kylie’s baby plans have not yet been confirmed, what Stormi CAN look forward to is spending quality time with her parents over the holidays! “Kylie and Travis still enjoy spending time together, there isn’t any tension or awkward vibes so it makes things very easy. Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, after a report of the parents’ split surfaced in October.

Kylie and Stormi will even travel to Texas where Travis grew up, according to our insider! “Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays and Kylie’s even agreed to travel to Houston with Stormi to spend some time with his family too,” the source told us.