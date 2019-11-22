Scooter Braun Begs Taylor Swift To ‘Come Together’ & Resolve Issues After ‘Death Threats’ To His Family

Hours after breaking his silence on his drama with Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun wrote an open letter to the singer, revealing that her fans have issued death threats against his wife and kids over the last week.

Scooter Braun is desperate to resolve his issues with Taylor Swift, as things have taken a scary turn in their feud. The music manager took to Instagram to reveal that he decided to finally open up on social media about what’s going on because his wife “received a phone call threatening the safety of our children.” He also claimed that Taylor was notified about similar threats by his attorney earlier this week, and admitted to being “disappointed” that she did not speak out to stop them. Still, Scooter made it clear that his intentions now are simply to fix the problems between himself and Taylor.

“To be frank, I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain, as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered to be pleasant and respectful,” he wrote. “Knowing what i know now, all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation. I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last six months have been rejected. While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point, with safety becoming a concern, I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through you representatives to achieve a solution, but unfortunately, here we are. This game of telephone isn’t working.”

However, along with his message about wanting to come together, Scooter also added that he’s still “frustrated” about the accusations Taylor has made against him. “[I] respectfully disagree with many of your statements, [but] it is important that I am clear — no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied,” he wrote. “I have spent my entire career in the service of creatives and artists, never the other way around.”

He concluded his message by, once again, asking Taylor to sit down for a meeting. He also revealed that “many” people have told him “that a meeting will never happen, as this is not about the truth or resolution, but instead, a narrative for you.” Ouch. He also posted a message that was sent to him, which included a death threat: “Hi, why don’t you just die with your children?? I will buy a gun tmr [sic] and them [sic] shoot you allin [sic] the head.”

The drama with Taylor and Scooter began when Taylor’s old label head, Scott Borchetta, sold his company, Big Machine Label Group, to Scooter in June. When Taylor left Big Machine in 2018, she knowingly gave up the rights to her masters of the six albums she recorded during her time there. After the June 2019 deal was made, the singer publicly expressed how frustrated she was with Scott for selling all her work to Scooter, who she claimed had ‘bullied’ her throughout her career (which, she said, Scott was aware of).

Taylor explained that she was never given the opportunity to buy her masters outright, like Scooter did. Instead, Scott tried to make her a deal: Record one new album under Big Machine for every album you want to get the masters back for. That would mean recording SIX new albums under the label. Taylor did not want to take that deal, which is why she left Big Machine.

This drama was reignited on Nov. 14, when Taylor took to social media to claim that Big Machine was not licensing her to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, which she was planning to do during her medley performance. “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree not to re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.” Taylor begged her fans to use let Scott and Scooter know how they felt about this situation, and it blew up on social media. Unfortunately, as Scooter pointed out, it seems that some fans took things to a level that Taylor likely never intended with their messages.

Big Machine eventually released a statement, confirming that Taylor would be allowed to perform whatever songs she wanted at the AMAs, and it’s gearing up to be one of her biggest televised performances ever. However, the lead-up to this monumental moment — where Taylor will be named the Artist of the Decade — has clearly been plagued with drama. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Taylor for comment.