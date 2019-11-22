‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Shades Former Friend Kelly Dodd In Fan Q&A: She ‘Likes To Destroy’ People

Tamra Judge is keeping her nasty feud with Kelly Dodd alive and well after she slammed her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ enemy during an Instagram Q&A.

The vicious battle between Tamra Judge, 52, and Kelly Dodd, 43, has been seen both on and off RHOC this season. Kelly had a massive falling out with Tamra and the Tres Amigas this season (Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Shannon Beador, 55) amid wild accusations thrown from both sides of the table. The Cut Fitness owner brought her former friend up during an Instagram Q&A on Nov. 20 where she fielded questions from fans about many aspects of her personal life. “Who’s ur real bestie in ur oc group???” one fan asked to which Tamra replied with a photo of her and Shannon. She also included an aggressive caption in that same pic, writing “And NO I did not talk s**t about Shannon! As we have all seen Kelly likes to destroy when she’s mad.”

Need a refresher of what Tamra is talking about? No problem! She’s referring to when Kelly told Shannon about Tamra allegedly talking about her behind her back. The Positive Beverage owner claimed that Tamra gossiped about Shannon gaining weight which made the mother-of-three wonder if it was true. Shannon then confronted Tamra about her apparent words on the show which she denied.

Kelly later became angry with Tamra when she discovered that the mother-of-four was the one to first mention the nasty train rumor on camera after she thought it was Vicki. “I am completely shocked, disappointed, it makes me sick to my stomach that I even trusted this woman,” the recently engaged reality star admitted.

Kelly’s beef with the “OG of the OC” Vicki has gone on much longer than the one she currently has with Tamra. They had a massive falling out during season 13 when Vicki set up her ex-husband Michael Dodd, 60, with another woman. Tensions boiled over when Vicki accused Kelly of doing cocaine during the explosive reunion show in November 2018.

Vicki took another shot at Kelly after she announced her engagement to news reporter Rick Leventhal, 59. I don’t understand it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in NYC on Nov. 16. “Is it a storyline? Is it because she has to be with him like, in a marriage situation, right away? She’d known him three months? I don’t understand that.”