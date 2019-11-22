Little Mix Has Fans Dreaming Of A Romantic Christmas Reunion In New Song ‘One I’ve Been Missing’

Have yourself a Merry Little Mixmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Little Mix is ready to celebrate. The group just released a holiday song made for long-distance lovers, ‘One I’ve Been Missing.’

High school sweethearts returning from the first semester of college, this is your song. In the track, the British quartet looks forward to reuniting with a loved one for the Christmas season after being “gone so long.” The ladies take turns serenading fans with their verses, putting us right in the holiday mood with each one. “I’m sorry I ain’t been around / But you’ve been on my mind a million times / I’ll make it up to you now / We’ll wrap the presents / And put up the tree together,” Jade sings, and Leigh-Anne jumps in for the chorus: “‘Cause I’ve been gone so long / But I kept holding on / ‘Cause I need to show you / Just how much I love you this Christmas.”

“#MerryMixmas,” the group tweeted on Nov. 18. In the short clip, the four members are seen filling out Christmas cards. “To The One I’ve Been Missing,” each member writes, while the opening of the song played. A day later, Little Mix shared a video of them dressed up in some slightly “naughty” Christmas-themed outfits. While confirming that the song would be out on the 22nd, they also let all their Mixers know that “lots more Christmas-y content” was on its way. Also, Perrie seemed to really feel herself with that red-tinsel boa.

While this is the first Little Mix Christmas song, this isn’t their first time getting all holly and jolly. In 2014, the group covered Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and uploaded the video of the performance to their VEVO channel. This video was part of Little Mixmas, a global event that saw the band treat their Mixers by sharing a video every day, a sort of pop-music Advent Calendar.

“One I’ve Been Missing” is the first new music from Little Mix since the band released “Bounce Back” in June. It was the group’s first single on RCA Records UK, since they parted ways with Syco Records, the British record label founded by Simon Cowell (who oversaw the band’s formation on The X Factor.) Little Mix’s last release for Syco records was 2018’s LM5, the band’s fifth studio album.

What does Little Mix want for Christmas? A chance to take over America. “That’s one of the biggest dreams for us,” Perrie Edwards told The Independent in June. “I mean, we’re talented and we’re ambitious. We feel like our music should be huge over there.” Perhaps their rumored sixth album – currently titled #LM6 by the fans – will be the one to do it? Fans will have to wait and see. Until then, they have this pleasant slice of Holiday heaven to listen to. Merry Mixmas and a Happy New Year!