Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 17 Months, Dances & Shares A Toothy Grin With Mom In Adorable New Video

Cardi B wanted to send her fans into the weekend in the cutest way. She shared a video of her daughter Kulture dancing along to her song with ‘Clout’ with hubby Offset.

Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture already has some smooth dance moves, even though she’s just 17-months old. Her mama shared an Instagram video on Nov. 22 of the toddler as Cardi cheered her on with “heyyyyy” “hohhhhh” and her infections laught to make Kulture’s face light up. Its pretty clear she’s familiar with her parents’ duet “Clout,” as Offset’s bars can he heard and the little cutie breaks out in to a smile with a huge, toothy grin. She bounces from her knees to the rhythm and moves her arms back and forth. Kulture’s grown so much since the last time Cardi shared a video of her trying to dance to “Clout.” She posted one in September, but the little one was just getting the hang of walking. Now she’s standing up straight and full on dancing just two months later.

Kulture is seen wearing an adorable grey track suit and the coat she has over it is soooo Cardi approved. It’s a big green suede parka with a brown shearling style lining and a huge brown faux fur-lined hood which Kulture is wearing all the way up. She’s so darn stylish and her mom sure knows how to dress her.

“Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated.❤️….She so New York but was born in Georgia 😩😩,” Cardi captioned the pic, with KK referring to her daughter’s name Kulture Kiari. The way she gets so animated and happy as she dances along to “Clout” shows it really is her favorite tune and how could it not be as it features her mommy and daddy. The song just got nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance and how awesome would it be for Cardi to add another trophy to her shelf. She famously won Best Rap Album in 2018 and was so nervous giving her acceptance speech that she had Offset onstage with her to help keep her cool.

Fans went wild for the video in the comments. User itsmebabykaely wrote, “WAY WAY WAY to cute!!! Awwwwe” while belairofficial noted, “😊Already killing the game, she’s so adorable🙏🏾.” prettyndblaque added “Love her little smile. She’s so freaking cute. ❤️❤️❤️,” and over two and a half million people agreed, as that’s how many likes the video got within one hour of Cardi sharing it on the ‘gram.