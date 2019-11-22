Ooh la la. Kristin Cavallari posted a photo of her in a sizzling hot bikini that you must check out!

Hot mama alert! Kristin Cavallari, 32, left her 3.7 million Instagram followers stunned after she shared a super revealing snap of her on Nov. 21. The mother-of-three playfully lounged on an oversized chair in the desert while looking smoking hot in a teeny bikini. She went barefoot for the sexy pic and accessorized the look with a pair of stunner shades. The photo came with a breathtaking backdrop but all people could focus on was the former Laguna Beach star’s beauty! Fans and celebs like Gretchen Rossi, 40, and Lily Aldridge, 34, swarmed her comments section with endless compliments about her figure with one in particular expressing how jealous they were of her. “We’re all pulling our winter bodies out of storage!” a follower exclaimed before jokingly adding “This is rude AF.”

Kristin is no stranger to showing skin. She’s kind of a pro at it! The Very Cavallari hottie posed topless last year in a photo simply captioned “Spring”. She barely covered her body up by using a white throw to shield her chest and a pair of sexy lingerie bottoms. The shot was so seductive that it was almost hard to notice the Uncommon James jewelry she wore. She made sure to tag her brand in the caption.

Sometimes her near-nakedness is something that isn’t planned. Kristin suffered from a major wardrobe malfunction at the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in August 2018. Her nipple accidentally made a guest appearance as she made her way onto the red carpet that evening. Oops!

She’s also had plenty of inappropriate moments happen on her E! series Very Cavallari. She shared a hilarious story about how her husband Jay Cutler, 36, unclogged her milk ducts by sucking on her breasts! “And you know what? Saved my life,” she revealed in the confessional.

Everything appears to be going well between the fashion designer and the former NFL star. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May 2019 about why reality television hasn’t ruined their marriage, saying in part “we’ve stayed the same.”