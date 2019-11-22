Kim Kardashian Admits She Cried ‘The Whole Way Home’ After Being Mocked For Skintight Met Gala Dress

In a walk down fashion memory lane, Kim Kardashian is revealing that she was reduced to tears after being mocked over her first Met Ball gown, a floral number that haters said looked like a sofa cover.

Kim Kardashian may be a style superstar at the annual Met Gala today, but that wasn’t the case in 2013. She wasn’t even invited and only got to attend as then-boyfriend Kanye West’s plus one since he was performing at the event. Kim was heavily pregnant with daughter North West, 6, at the time and wore a Ricardo Tisci designed skin-right floral print gown that ended up becoming the subject of many cruel memes, with even the late Robin Williams comparing it to something Mrs. Doubtfire would wear. She said that the criticism made her “cry all the way home” from the gala.

In a Vogue video released on Nov. 22, now fashion icon Kim broke down 21 of her most famous looks from 2006 to the present. When she came upon the photo of her controversial 2013 floral Met Gala dress, she described the gown process and her uncomfortable evening. “I was very pregnant. I was very puffy and bloated and I was like ‘of course the first time I go I’m going to be huge,'” she confessed. Kim said she was okay with being Kanye’s plus one because, “I never really dreamed I’d be at the Met Ball. I know no one really probably wanted me there at time.”

“So Ricardo was dressing me cause he was dressing Kanye, so we chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure alterations were easy and it was comfortable. We had a black version of this and a floral version of this.” Kim said she wanted to go with the black version but that, “Ricardo was like ‘no, come on. We have to do the floral.” Kim admitted “I was so insecure and I couldn’t really speak up at that point cause I was just so shy and just wanted to make everyone happy and he said (Vogue Editor in Chief) Anna (Wintour) really wanted the floral.”

But the public’s response to the dress reduced Kim to tears. “And then I was crying like the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch and I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire and it was this whole thing so I just like cried. And now I love it! Now it’s like sick! I look back on it and wow, they had the vision. I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves and so none of the critics matter cause the Olsen twins approved,” Kim revealed.