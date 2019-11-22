From Kim Kardashian to Kacey Musgraves, some of our favorite stars stepped out in gorgeous outfits this week & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities!

This week was jam-packed with events all over the world and tons of stars were out and about in some seriously gorgeous looks. We rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above! Kim Kardashian, 39, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 rocking a stunning red dress. Kim wore a skintight, long-sleeve red Dior by John Galliano Fall 1997 Silk Jacquard Cheongsam Gown which had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with clear and red flip flop heels and a slicked-back bun.

Kacey Musgraves, 31, looked amazing at the screening of her new Amazon Prime series, the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph in NYC on Nov. 19, when she wore a two-piece white David Koma ensemble featuring a tight long-sleeve crop top and the matching high-waisted mini skirt. Both the crop top and the skirt were lined with silver fringe beaded details and she accessorized with crystal chain Stella Luna ankle-strap sandals, a bedazzled crystal box clutch, and a pair of Eva Fehren Blackened White Gold Tetra Ten Earrings, as well as a Blackened White Gold The Muse Ring, Blackened White Gold Off Set Pave Shield Ring, Ziggy Band Pave Ring, Wrap Claw Ring, & a Crown Band Full Pave Ring.

Kristen Stewart, 29, slayed in her outfit this week, yet again when she attended the Charlies Angels London premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on Nov. 20. She looked amazing in a skintight strapless black and white Thom Browne Resort 2020 gown with a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist. The flannel patterned dress was completely covered in silver sparkles and she completed her look with layered silver necklaces.

Aside from these ladies, Selena Gomez, 27, was a vision at the ACLU Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Nov. 17, when she rocked a skintight bright orange velvet Prada dress. Her long-sleeve chevron dress featured a tight bodice with a seam down the entire front of the dress, while a large collar was wrapped around her neck. A belt cinched in her tiny waist, while the rest of the skirt flowed into a fitted skirt and she accessorized with a pair of black Prada Platform Sandals.

There were so many other gorgeous looks this week and you can see all of the best dressed celebrities when you click through the gallery above!