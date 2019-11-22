Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Ex Tristan With Cryptic Message About Not Having ‘Feeling’ For Someone

Khloe Kardashian appears to be totally over her ex Tristan Thompson after she shared a quote about not feeling ‘anything for him anymore’ on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is known for keeping people guessing about her personal life by posting a variety of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories. The KUWTK star was at it again on Nov. 21 when she shared another one that seemingly shaded her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 28. “My mother once told me: ‘Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore,'” the quote read. Damn Khloe! Did your mother Kris Jenner, 64, ACTUALLY say this to you? It would make perfect sense for the Good American founder, however, to post such a thing given how thirsty Tristan has been acting towards her on social media recently.

Tristan has been leaving a bunch of flirty comments for Khloe that has left fans wondering what the status is on their relationship nearly a year after they split for good. He gushed over her big win at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards by sharing a photo of her on the red carpet along with a sweet message from him and their 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

How sweet! Khloe appeared to love the NBA star’s efforts when he celebrated her KKW Fragrance launch on Nov. 8 with a massive balloon arch that spelled out the name of her perfume, “Pink Diamond”, in her living room. “I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she gushed in her Instagram Story.

Everything appeared to be smooth sailing with them after the PCA’s. “Right now things are very peaceful and positive between her and Tristan,” a sourced shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov 12. “It’s taken lots of personal growth and maturity on both their sides to get to this point.”

The source also added, “She’s proud of where they’re at.” So has something changed between them in the past couple of days that prompted the mother-of-one to post that quote?