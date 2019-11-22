Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever As She Models Kylie Jenner’s New Makeup

Luscious lips! Khloe Kardashian’s lips looked amazing, as she modeled her sister, Kylie Jenner’s, new holiday makeup and shared the beautiful results on her Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, lips looked plump and perfect in a new post she made to her Instagram story on Nov. 21. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media and shared the result of trying her sister, Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, bold red lip lacquer just in time for the holidays! “Lip by Kylie Cosmetics in Naughty List,” she captioned the closeup snap, which put her lips front and center. The rest of Khloe’s makeup looked perfect, as her blonde hair flowed by her cheek in the pic.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Khloe is showing her support of her little sister’s business endeavors. Khloe has really been there for Kylie since her early October split from former her partner, Travis Scott, 28. “She [Kylie] looks at her sister Khloe, who is the most amazing, hands-on single mom, and realizes that she, too, can do it all,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 6, just days after Travis and Kylie’s split. “Khloe inspired her to make this decision in a way. She saw how Khloe struggled to make it work with Tristan and Lamar and she doesn’t want to put herself through that. She wants to show the world that she has no problem ending an unhealthy relationship that doesn’t feel right or isn’t working the way in which it once did.”

And Kylie really has been doing it all since her split from Travis. Not only has she continued to actively foster a loving relationship with her adorable daughter, Stormi, 1, Kylie recently made the decision to sell over half of the stock in her cosmetics company. Moving forward, Kylie and her team will be in charge of creative endeavors and communication with her followers and consumers. But the decision is broadening the young mogul’s reach into new places — which is so exciting! Fans can’t help but think how proud Khloe must be of her sister.

Khloe’s glamorous snap comes just a few short weeks after Khloe took part in a stunning photo shoot for her sister, Kim Kardashian‘s, 39, KKW Fragrance brand. Khloe, along with her two older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wore a monochromatic bodysuit while holding large versions of their perfume bottles for the campaign images, which were shared on Nov. 7. Khloe’s fragrance is called Yellow Diamond, while her sisters created their own names — Kim’s Diamond and Kourtney’s Pink Diamond. Fans love seeing Khloe show off her model looks for the camera, and they cannot wait to see more!