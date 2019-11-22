Exclusive Interview
Kenya Moore Reveals Split From Husband Marc Daly  Still Hasn’t ‘Hit’ Her Yet 

Kenya Moore had the strength to end her marriage after welcoming her beautiful daughter less than a month ago, but she’s still finding trouble processing it all.

Kenya Moore, 48, twirled her way out of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta for season 11 after deciding to take the year off to focus on having a baby with her new husband, Marc Daly. After welcoming their daughter Brooklyn Daly, 1,  fans were stunned to hear that Kenya was calling it quits on her marriage and she admits she’s still in shock, too. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet that we’re not actually together,” Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15. “I have a lot going on that I didn’t necessarily want to, [and] it’s hard when you’re going through a hard time and you don’t want to expose that. But living your truth and you own it and based on my experience on the show, you have to be authentic. And so, it’s hard to watch some things, you know.”

Though Kenya isn’t ready to reveal why her marriage ended, she’s showing the world that she’s able to put any differences with Marc aside when it comes to her daughter. The former couple reunited on Nov. 3 in Atlanta to celebrate baby Brooklyn’s first birthday party without any issues. “It was fine,” Kenya revealed. “I mean, we got along great. I was making him plates of food. But it was a pleasant time. We had a great time together.”
Nobody can predict what the future holds for Kenya and Marc, but between her appearance schedule, gorgeous daughter and Kenya Moore Haircare line appearing in over 2200 Sally Beauty stores, she’s keeping busy and taking time to focus on what she wants. “I don’t know,” Kenya says when asked if she would reconcile with Marc. “It’s just hard to tell. We’re just taking one day at a time. I have a daughter now, so I really don’t have time for nonsense so that’s the way I am with everything.”