Kenya Moore Reveals Split From Husband Marc Daly  Still Hasn’t ‘Hit’ Her Yet 

Kenya Moore had the strength to end her marriage after welcoming her beautiful daughter less than a month ago, but she’s still finding trouble processing it all.

Kenya Moore, 48, twirled her way out of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta for season 11 after deciding to take the year off to focus on having a baby with her new husband, Marc Daly. After welcoming their daughter Brooklyn Daly, 1, fans were stunned to hear that Kenya was calling it quits on her marriage and she admits she’s still in shock, too. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet that we’re not actually together,” Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15. “I have a lot going on that I didn’t necessarily want to, [and] it’s hard when you’re going through a hard time and you don’t want to expose that. But living your truth and you own it and based on my experience on the show, you have to be authentic. And so, it’s hard to watch some things, you know.”