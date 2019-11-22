Justin Bieber Admits He Wants ‘Babies’ With Hailey Baldwin Soon: ‘You Turn Me On In Every Way’

In his birthday tribute to wife, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber couldn’t help but gush over his lady love, and even confessed that he wants to have ‘babies’ with her!

Justin Bieber, 25, sent his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23, the sweetest birthday message to celebrate her 23rd on Nov. 22. The snap, which Justin shared on Instagram, featured a split photo from the couple’s second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30. One image showed the newly weds giving each other a sexy smooch, with Hailey in her stunning gown and Justin looking so dapper in his tux. The second image featured Hailey, with a black and white filter, staring over her shoulder in her gorgeous wedding dress and veil. But even sweeter than the images was the message Justin left!

The “Where Are U Now” singer was so cute in his caption to the birthday tribute and couldn’t help but gush about his wife. “Happy birthday babes,” Justin began the caption to the birthday post. “You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” he concluded the post. Yes, you read that right: babies!

While Justin might have his eye on the future, he and Hailey are totally enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Though the couple legally married in Sept. 2018 in a courthouse ceremony, their nuptials just two months ago have really spurred a whole new perspective on their love. “Hailey loves that she and Justin went all out for their wedding which really made it feel even more official being surrounded by their friends and families,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov.13. “It’s also been really nice enjoying this next phase of their relationship and lives together. They have started settling into what it really feels like to be together as a married couple. All the distractions of wedding planning, the early phases of dating, moving in together etc. have all been accomplished and it’s a more regular, day-to-day routine now which has been really nice.”

These two are clearly just so giddy to be married. They’ve shared a slew of romantic moments together, and their fans cannot wait for more! Who knows, maybe down the line there will be a little Bieber/Baldwin baby — we’ll just have to wait and see!