‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Shows Off His Insane Abs In Sexy New Pic

Ed Westwick got a little cheeky on his grocery run when he flashed his abs at the camera, posting the snap to Instagram for his fans and followers to see!



Abs on aisle five? Ed Westwick, 32, took to Instagram to share his latest grocery store visit, where he got a little too comfortable amid the canned goods. The Gossip Girl alum posted a snap on Nov. 21 where the actor was seen with his green shirt pulled all the way up to reveal his chiseled core. While holding his shirt with one hand, the other held onto a small can of the meat product, spam, held up to his ear. Naturally, Ed set up quite the witty caption for the pic. “Don’t you hate spam calls?” he wrote for the post.

The snap comes amid months of reports that a Gossip Girl reunion or reboot is in the works and heading to HBO Max. Ed starred on the series along with Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, and Chace Crawford, among others from 2007-2012. In the age of reboots and reunion specials, fans have been wondering wether the cast would return for the new chapter of the show. “We reached out to all of them [the original stars] to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved…” series co-creator Josh Schwartz shared with a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on July 26. The series is meant to be more of a continuation of the original series, but that hasn’t stopped original cast members from voicing their opinion.

One of the stars from the show’s 2007-2012 run has even shared her desire to return to the series! “It was such a beautiful time in my life and such a great role, and working with all these people was such a gift and such a joy,” Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen on the original series shared with HollywoodLife on Aug. 8, adding that she “of course would love to return!”

With his latest snap on social media, fans cannot help but wonder if (or when) Ed will announce whether or not he, too, would want to return. Of course, the actor has faced a number of serious sexual assault allegations in 2018 and 2016, leaving the actor to maintain a lower profile. The series is already underway and the show will consist of 10 episodes. There is no premiere date as of yet for the new Gossip Girl series. HBO Max, which is where the series will head, will debut in 2020, with the show’s debut date likely not far behind!