Trump Accuses Kellyanne Conway Of Doing ‘Bad Things’ To His Critic & Her Husband, George

Donald Trump believes there’s a reason why his fervent critic, George Conway, is so ‘crazy.’ He claimed that George’s wife — and his counselor — Kellyanne Conway is to blame.

Donald Trump threw one of his last allies under the bus, implying that Kellyanne Conway is to blame for her husband, George Conway‘s behavior. During a 53-minute phone interview on Fox & Friends, the President of the United States joked that his White House counselor “must have done some bad things” to George, one of his most vocal critics, “because that guy’s crazy.” Trump brought the Conways into it after he was asked about former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, running on the 2020 ticket as his vice president — a rumor that George populated on Twitter.

While Kellyanne remains one of the president’s closest confidants and biggest supporters, her husband is fervently, and publicly, critical of Trump. Trump (who once called George, Mr. Kellyanne Conway) denied in the November 22 interview that he was replacing current VP Mike Pence in 2020. “Mike Pence — I know I’ve seen this rumor that keeps popping up, and Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president,” Trump said. “He’s our guy, he’s my friend, and look, we have a great team. Mike Pence is a great vice president,” he added. “He’s our man 100 percent.”

George has made a space for himself in Washington, and on Twitter, as an anti-Trump commentator, despite his wife continuing to hold her White House position. “The [Trump] administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire, and I’m like, I don’t want to do that,” he said on Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast in November 2018. “If I get this door prize, I’m going to be in the middle of a department (Trump] is at war with.”

Kellyanne has gently distanced herself from her husband’s political remarks, and does not discuss their marriage. Trump’s Fox & Friends appearance comes just one week after she blew up on air at Wolf Blitzer on CNN for bringing up George. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” Wolf said to Kellyanne after playing a clip of her husband during an appearance as a guest analyst on MSNBC. “I know there are issues there.” Kellyanne bristled at the remarks.

“Where is the shame?” she said. “What you just quoted is said every single day by other voices, but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway. And let me make very clear. You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway. I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you.”