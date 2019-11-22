Camille Grammer Parties With Lisa Vanderpump & Disses ‘RHOBH’ Cast Over Rome Trip

Camille Grammer posted a gorgeous snap with Lisa Vanderpump at her annual dog gala and also spilled the tea on how she feels about her fellow ‘RHOBH’ co-stars!

Camille Grammer was all smiles while posing for an Instagram snapshot with Lisa Vanderpump, 59, at her Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Nov. 21. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars looked stunning as ever while flashing huge smiles for the adorable selfie. Camille appeared in great spirits at the charitable event where HollywoodLife caught up with the 51-year-old Bravo star to dish EXCLUSIVELY about the RHOBH ladies cast trip to Rome and her feelings on not joining them for the excursion. Although it’s still unknown how big of a role Camille will play in the upcoming season, she spilled all the tea!

We asked the blonde beauty if she was upset about not being on the Italian getaway with the other ladies — Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. “No, I’m not sad. I am not,” Camille explained before throwing a little shade. “The girls need to bring it themselves. I can’t be the one to save it all the time.” HollywoodLife asked Camille to explain and she said, “I have been very vocal about my feelings and the way I’ve been treated and I thought it was just absolutely awful the way I was treated last year, with everything that was going on in my personal life, to be targeted and targeted as a villain, unrelentingly.”

“The girls were going after me unrelentingly, throughout that time, instead of being empathetic,” she continued. “It was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re sorry about your house. We really feel bad, but, da, da, da, da,’ and all the drama. So, this time you need to think about things and maybe, I reacted a certain way because I was in so much pain because of the loss of my long time assistant, the loss of my house. It was overwhelming for me and I didn’t feel a lot of sympathy from the women. Just, you did this wrong or you did this or you talked behind… Like, petty stuff got in the way of some real friendships. That really broke my heart.”

Camille referred to the tragic loss of her longtime assistant, Scott MacLean, who worked with the star for more than twenty years before passing away two days before her beautiful Malibu mansion burned down in the 2018 California wildfires. Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Camille made the big announcement via Twitter on Nov. 6 that she was returning to the hit Bravo show. “I’m getting back in the game. Diamonds and drama. #RHOBH,” she tweeted. The news came as a big surprise to fans as Camille wasn’t announced as one of the season 10 housewives back in August. At the time, Camille explained, “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle [Richards]’show.”