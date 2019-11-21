‘HTGAWM’ Drops 2 Massive Twists: A Major Character Returns & [Spoiler] Is Dead

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ just took twists to a whole new level. The final moments of the season 6 fall finale revealed that one character is back from the dead but another is headed six feet under.

The HTGAWM season 6 fall finale featured a number of shocking moments. At the top of the episode, Laurel makes a surprise reappearance for the first time all season. She Facetimes Michaela, Connor, Oliver, and Asher. She swears she’s not the informant, but she won’t tell them where she and Christopher are. She also refuses to say who helped her make her sudden getaway.

The informant is actually right in front of Michaela, Connor, and Oliver’s eyes. It’s Asher. He tries to deny it but ultimately he can’t. He eventually admits he’s the informant but says he hasn’t told the police anything concrete yet. Before he can continue, he’s knocked unconscious with a fire poker by Oliver. His head is bleeding but he’s alive. Michaela wants to take Asher to the hospital but he wants to explain everything. He says he had to become the informant because of his mom and Chloe. The FBI was going to put his mom in jail.

But he swears that he’s tried to protect them. He’s never recorded anything they’ve said that was incriminating. Asher promises that they can trust him. At the end of the day, the FBI wants Annalise. He’s willing to give her up. “Save yourselves,” he tells them. “You know what’s what she would do.” Connor walks outside to talk with Michaela. Oliver goes to get a fresh towel for Asher. When he returns, he finds that Asher is gone. He’s gone to Bonnie’s house. Bonnie calls Frank and says she needs him. Meanwhile, someone knocks on Gabriel’s door at his place. When he answers, he knows exactly who it is (but we don’t). Suddenly, multiple whacks of a fire poker are seen with blood spattering everywhere.

Connor and Michaela are arrested for murder. Whose murder exactly? ASHER’S MURDER! He’s seen lying in a pool of his own blood after being hit with the fire poker multiple times outside Gabriel’s apartment.

The show flashes forward to Annalise’s funeral. There’s someone who wants to say a few words about the dearly departed. WES GIBBINS! HE IS ALIVE AFTER ALL! How To Get Away With Murder will return for its final episodes on April 2, 2020.