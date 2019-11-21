Little Heiress saved the day when one of Tiny Harris’ backup singers couldn’t make it to a concert rehearsal on Nov. 21. The tot adorably took command of the mic, and she was a natural on the stage!

Heiress Harris — AKA superstar toddler on the rise — has her mom’s back. On Nov. 21, Heiress gladly filled in for a backup singer who had to take a rain check from Tiny Harris’ rehearsal for her R&B Rewind Concert Series show that would be happening three days later in Atlanta! Stage fright seemed like a foreign concept to Heiress. The tot confidently sang into her mic alongside Tiny’s seasoned background singers and dancers during a run-through of Tiny’s new song, “I F**kin <3 you.” At one point, the Xscape member even knelt down besides her daughter and they made the most adorable duet partners, as seen in one of the three videos that Tiny shared to her Instagram!

“So this happen today!! First day of rehearsal for my next show Nov. 24 & one of my background singers didn’t make it so Lil Miss Heiress decided she was gone fill in,” Tiny captioned the Instagram post. Tiny was also amused by her mini me’s on-stage persona, adding, “She was so serious!! What y’all think? Should I add me another singer🤪 👑💜.” It’s a yes from us!

It also helps that Heiress already knew the words to “I F**kin <3 you.” The sweet toddler happily sang along to the song at her mom’s concert in September, as seen in a precious video that Tiny’s makeup artist Latasha Wright shared to Instagram!

Heiress’ talents aren’t just limited to incredible vocals. HollywoodLife learned that the toddler tried out for her “first real acting audition” in July! “She nailed it, she’s a total natural,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us this past summer, who also pointed out that Heiress “loves singing and dancing” and “can act” — “she’s going to be a triple threat.” Heiress proved that prediction to be true in the videos above, and “Tip and Tameka are both incredibly supportive, she’s for sure a superstar,” our source told us.