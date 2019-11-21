After Caroline Manzo said she ‘missed’ her friendship with Teresa Giudice, the current ‘RHONJ’ star said that Caroline’s to blame for how things ‘ended’ between them.

“We did have great times and shame on her for the way it ended up,” Teresa Giudice, 47, said on the Nov. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, after a caller brought up what Caroline Manzo, 58, said about Teresa days earlier. Caroline had expressed sadness over how they were no longer friends, but Teresa, on WWHL, indicated there’s still a lot of forgiveness that needs to happen before these two can bury the hatchet. “She’s the one that went against me. I didn’t go against her.”

Caroline was interjected back into the Real Housewives of New Jersey conversation last month when Teresa and Joe Giudice sat down with Andy on WWHL. During the conversation, Andy asked Teresa for her reaction to Caroline seemingly predicting years ago that the couple would go to prison. “My thing is, how could she predict that?” Teresa said. “Did she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Was she a rat? Why did she say that? Why? Those words would never come out of my mouth regarding anybody. Anybody.”

Fast forward to the BravoCon 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Caroline shared her reaction to Teresa’s “rat” comments. “I was sad because it shouldn’t be that. I remember the times that we laughed belly laughs, and I’m sorry that that’s no longer there. And I miss that, and I’m sorry for that.”

I didn’t watch, initially,” Caroline said to HollywoodLife when discussing Teresa’s allegations. “We had a very nice Sunday with all of the kids and everything and then all of a sudden my phone starts going ballistic and social media is going crazy, and I thought, ‘What the heck happened?’ Well, sure enough, she tried to claim that I was the one responsible for her issues.”

“I watched it after the fact, and I really sat there just looking at it and was — My chin was on the floor,” she added. “I’m like, when does it end? When are you going to stop?” Caroline, who left RHONJ in 2013, has stayed relatively silent since her exit, but after Teresa accused her of being the whistleblower responsible for getting Teresa and Joe in trouble, she had to fire back. “This is not the first time [Teresa’s] made this claim,” she said on the Oct. 28 episode of her sons’ podcast, Dear Albie. “She has a narcissistic personality… She has said things to people that are completely fabricated…. and I think she’s delusional, and I think she’s trying to throw mud and hoping it sticks on any which wall that will catch it, but it’s not gonna work.”