Selena Gomez Reveals New Album Release Date With Video Montage Of Her Songs: ‘This Is My Diary’

Selenators have a new reason to be excited. Mere weeks after Selena Gomez dropped two new songs, she just shared the release date for her upcoming album!

Fans praying for a follow up to 2015’s Revival had their wish granted on Nov. 21. After teasing that “something exciting is coming,” Selena Gomez made good on her word. The 27-year-old singer revealed that her two new songs will be part of her third solo album, of which the name is still a mystery. However, she did share that fans can preorder her new album, which will officially release on January 10, 2020! In an Instagram announcement she shared with her fans, which you can see here, Selena captioned the video montage of her new songs, “You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon. ❤” Needless to say, Selenators are incredibly hyped. In fact, judging by the immediate reaction online, “hyped” is a vast understatement.

This new announcement comes on the heels of Selena’s return to the music world. Save for “Back To You,” the song she released with Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why and “I Can’t Get Enough, her collab with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin, Selena hadn’t released any new music since 2017’s “Wolves.” Selenators have been patiently waiting for a new album since 2015’s Revival, and they were ecstatic when their queen released “Lose You to Love Me” on Oct. 23, and “Look at Her Now” a day later. This 1-2 punch heralded Selena’s return to music and her return to the top of the charts. “Lose You to Love Me” debuted at No. 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and hit No. 1 in its second week. “Look At Her Now” debuted at No. 3, but fell to No. 27 a week afterward.

Both songs apparently addressed the elephant in the room: the latest chapter of her storied relationship with Justin Bieber. The on-again/off-again lovers reconnected in late 2017, after she and The Weeknd called it quits. However, this final shot at love fizzled out around April 2018. By June, Justin had reunited with Hailey Baldwin. By September, he and Hailey were married, seemingly ending “Jelena” for good.

“I wrote ‘Lose You To Love Me’ in the beginning of the year. We were in L.A. and I was just going to go in the studio for a session, I wasn’t quite sure what was going to come of it, and within two hours, even an hour, we basically wrapped up the song,” she said in an Oct. 28 interview with SiriusXM. Fans picked up on one line (“I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it’s showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy”) and while she hasn’t explicitly said it’s about Justin, she did say that “a lot of pain went behind the song but it ended up being something that is beautiful.”