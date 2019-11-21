Sam Hunt Arrested: Country Singer Booked For DUI In Nashville — See Mug Shot

Sam Hunt was arrested and booked for a DUI after he drove down the wrong side of the road in East Nashville in the early morning hours of Nov. 21.

Sam Hunt, 34, was booked into Metro jail around 6:30 AM local time on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container per WKRN. Police were initially notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes in part of East Nashville. Officers located the vehicle going the wrong way when they responded to the specific area where he was also reportedly swerving in and out of the lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

They identified the driver as the “Body Like a Backroad” singer, who smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Investigators also found two empty beers next to him in the vehicle. The arrest warrant for Sam indicated that he had a blood alcohol content of .173 after a field sobriety test was recorded on dash cam video. He was released from jail hours later at 9AM local time on a $2,500 bond. A court date for him has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

Sam rose to fame in 2015 in the country music scene and became one of their brightest stars in the years to come with hits like “Take Your Time” and “Make You Miss Me”. He has earned multiple awards and nominations for his musical efforts including Best New Artist at the American Music Awards in 2015.