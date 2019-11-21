Lori Harvey, 22, Parties With Future For His 36th Birthday 1 Mo. After They Sparked Dating Rumors

Future and Lori Harvey haven’t confirmed they’re dating, but they definitely added fuel to the fire, when the model was spotted having a blast at the rapper’s 36th birthday party!

Before (and after) Diddy, there was Future. After being linked as recently as a month ago, model Lori Harvey was spotted at the “Where Ya At” rapper’s 36th birthday bash, partying the night away. Lori, 22, looked radiant in a strapless gown, as shown in pics taken of the exclusive party, where all the guests were apparently asked to wear head-to-toe white! The guests are all crowded around Future as he blows out the candles on his birthday cake, Lori, in particular, grinning and taking pics of her rumored boyfriend’s big day. Now, while they’re not interacting in the pics, their behavior leading up to the bash has fans convinced this is them casually confirming things.

Lori and Future haven’t gone public with a romance, but they have an on again/ off again romantic history. Relationship rumors first sparked in February 2019, when Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter was linked to Future, Trey Songz, Justin Combs, and Lewis Hamilton at the same time. None of those rumors were ever confirmed, and disappeared altogether when Lori started spending time with Diddy — aka Justin’s dad. Lori and Diddy, 50, never confirmed a relationship, but were inseparable all summer. She stopped hanging with him, and even unfollowed him on Instagram, when he was spotted spending time with another woman at Nobu in October.

Enter Future into the fold again! Fans pieced the clues together in October, shortly after her Diddy split. The twosome posted vacation pics to their Instagram stories separately, but it seemed that they were taken at the same beach! Lori’s pic of her bag on a boardwalk is geotagged in Malibu. Future’s artsy boomerang isn’t geotagged, but fans pointed out that it featured the same umbrellas and fences as Lori’s post. Of course, this doesn’t mean they were there together; that beach is huge! But still…

And, just days before Future’s birthday party, he and Lori were reportedly together at Teyana Taylor’s concert in Atlanta, according to The Jasmine Brand.