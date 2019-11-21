Liddy Clark Releases Pop Version Of ‘Hit & Run’ To Introduce Her Evolving Sound: ‘It Was A Cathartic Experience’

As a way to introduce her new, pop-leaning sound to fans, Liddy Clark is re-vamping her song ‘Hit & Run’ and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Liddy Clark is gearing up to release new music, and in doing that, she’s re-releasing a pop version of her recent single, “Hit & Run” and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first look! “This new version represents the new production going behind my upcoming releases, I wanted to provide a transition between the older material and the new song,” the singer told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “This version of Hit and Run doesn’t completely take away the elements of the song that were in the previous version, but it takes them to a more cohesive place with the rest of my upcoming music.”

The single was first released on July 11, 2019 with a more country-leaning twang, and she’s now implemented a more sensual vibe. “I wrote this song a few years ago about a person who came in and out of my life very quickly,” Liddy said of the inspiration behind “Hit & Run.” “I came into the writing room with the idea for “Hit and Run”, and wrote it with my co-writers for a few hours. It was a very cathartic experience getting to share my emotions through the song, and I’m really excited with how it turned out.” She added that she hopes everyone will enjoy the new version.

“I’m really excited about the new turns that my music is making, and I can’t wait to release all of the music we’ve been working on,” she teased about future releases. Liddy made headlines in March when she released a stunning plea to the NRA with her song “Shot Down (Stand Up).” A graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, the singer wrote “Shot Down” after being invited to perform at a “Wear Orange” gun violence prevention concert in Parkland following the mass shooting at the school in February 2018. “I don’t think the song is that controversial,” she told Rolling Stone of the song at the time. “When I was writing the song, I wanted to make sure I had time to look at the topic from all sides. The song is about making sure people have a conversation and are open-minded.”