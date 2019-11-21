Larsa Pippen put her workout moves on display in a sexy Instagram clip that left many others, including a WWE superstar, feeling inspired to break a sweat!

Larsa Pippen, 45, definitely knows how to get people’s attention with her droolworthy social media shares. Her latest clip, posted on Nov. 20, found her working out her arms and legs in a midriff-baring black and gold ensemble. She wore her hair in a bun while effortlessly pumping her body up for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to gawk at. It was the third time in 48 hours that Larsa posted videos of herself at the gym… could this mean she’s trying to break into the fitness biz? She definitely could after many fans and celebs, like WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, 35, felt inspired when watching her footage. “Yasssss boo!!!!!” the former Celebrity Big Brother houseguest wrote in the comments section. “We are going to have to get a workout in together one of these days! You are killing it!!!”

Her fitness efforts are clearly paying off as she showed off her gorgeous gams at the BaesandBikinis Los Angeles launch party in West Hollywood one day earlier on Nov. 19. She sported some Daisy Dukes with a tucked in black tank top and black and white jacket for the west coast outing. Larsa wore a different but very sexy pair of Daisy Dukes earlier in the month during a fabulous boat outing in Miami.

Larsa turned the heat up once again on Nov. 21 when she struck a pose in a sultry lingerie look that left little (as usual) to the imagination on Instagram. She also shared a couple of Instagram Stories in the ensemble where the mother-of-four showed off her bedazzled pair of heels that she wore with it.

The social media superstar has brought the term “Hot Girl Summer” deep into the fall season with her seemingly endless looks that are nothing short of sizzling hot. She stole focus from Drake at his 33rd birthday party in a fringe mini dress on Oct. 23.

Ooh la la! Larsa also put her amazing curves on display during a birthday outing with BFF Kourtney Kardashian, 40 on Nov. 2 in a little black dress and thigh-high boots.