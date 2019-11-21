Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like A Queen In Black Leather Trench Coat & Thigh-High Boots

Kourtney Kardashian looked like she was channeling a character from ‘The Matrix’ in a sexy long black trench coat and thigh high boots. We’ve got her incredible look.

Kourtney Kardashian was hell for leather in a head to toe black ensemble. She looked like she stepped right out of The Matrix movies in a long leather trench coat. The belted feature helped showcase her tiny waist while the mother of three made sure to flash a sexy hint of leg. We’re not sure what Kourt, 40, was wearing under the trench coat, but whatever it was the garment was short! In the look that she shared in a Nov. 21 Instagram pic, she bent her right leg forward to reveal her thigh-high leather boots and there was plenty of skin visible above the top of them.

Kourtney was photographed on the steps of an ornate mansion, perfectly lit by the glow of the lights outside brightening the dark evening. She’s seen carrying a small white gift bag with Victoria Beckham written across the front, so she might have been at an event for the fashion label.

Kourtney’s caption didn’t give any hint what she was up to other that looking stone cold sexy. She wrote, “Not everyone is coming to the future because not everyone is learning from the past ✨.” Famous friends went wild for her incredible head to toe black leather look. Jenna Dewan commented, “Wow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while Adrienne Bailon added “très chic 🖤,” to which Kourt replied back with the emojis “🥐🖤.”

The fashion brand Alice and Olivia left the comment “Love this jacket ❤️😍,” and Kourtney joked back, “I wonder why 😝✨” as the amazing coat is from the label. Pal Larsa Pippen left “🖤🖤🖤” emojis to tell the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star how much she loved her look.

Even though sister Kim Kardashian, 39, once famously said that Kourtney was the “Least interesting Kardashian to look at,” with an outfit like this Kourt is sure proving her wrong.