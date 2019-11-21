Kimberly Brook Is ‘Healing’ Following Miscarriage After ‘A Lot Of Blood Transfusions’

Kimberly Brook gave fans an update about her health following her November 17 miscarriage, telling them that she’s ‘healing’ physically after the tragedy that almost took her life.

Kimberly Brook is physically on the mend after suffering a life-threatening miscarriage, she told her followers on Instagram. The former business consultant, 37, who is married to actor James Van Der Beek, said in her November 20 Instagram story; “Thank you so much for all the love. I’m so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I’m feeling physically. I’m healing. I am definitely healing. My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very light-headed very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood.”

James announced in a tear-filled message on the November 18 episode of Dancing With The Stars, that his wife of nine years experienced a tragic miscarriage the day prior. She was still in the hospital recovering, but she urged him to still compete on DWTS, James said. Kimberly later revealed on Instagram that she nearly died from the miscarriage, but didn’t go into detail. Dr. Felice Gersh, a top OB-GYN, explained to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that near-fatal miscarriages sometimes occur when “pregnancy tissue is retained during the miscarriage,” causing a severe infection. The infection could lead to sepsis or septic shock, a life-threatening emergency.

A friend of the Van Der Beek family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “Kimberly is still pretty much on bed rest at home, but she’s healing and on the mend physically. Emotionally, the road to healing will be longer; the trauma will take time to recover from. But overall, they are grateful that Kimberly came out alive. They are all so thankful for that.” A rep for James Van Der Beek declined to comment.

Kimberly reiterated this in her November 20 Instagram story. “Emotionally, I have a lot of love around me,” she said, while sitting down with one of her daughters. “I just want to say to my friends, thank you for the outpouring. I have over 200 voice messages and over 200 messages to read through as well, and I’m trying to not just pore through my phone right now. So, if I haven’t gotten back to you, I probably haven’t even seen your message or heard it. But, I’m just grateful for all of them and all of the love. Thank you.”