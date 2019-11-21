Justin Bieber Releasing ‘New Music Soon’: Scooter Braun Says ‘His Voice Sounds Better Than Ever’

Scooter Braun teased exciting details about what’s next in Justin Bieber’s music career, four years after the singer last dropped a studio album! The music manager revealed the advice he gave Justin ahead of his upcoming album.

If anyone knows what’s next on Justin Bieber’s plate, it’s Scooter Braun. The 38-year-old celebrity manager scouted Justin when the singer was just 13 years old, and four studio albums later, Scooter revealed that fans can finally expect more music while speaking at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 21. “I definitely think [Justin] will have new music soon,” Scooter announced at Thursday’s morning event, which HollywoodLife was present for.

“He is in a really good place and knows what is important, and I think even now he is making music he wants to make,” Scooter continued. The celebrity manager, who also reps big names like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, is letting Justin take creative reign (with Scooter’s involvement, of course). “I told him that his next album, there is no pressure. I have A&R’d him everything up to date and told him to play it for me when he finished,” Scooter added. However, the record executive wants Justin to “do what he wants to do” so that his longtime talent “feels ownership in it, in a way that [Justin] needs right now.”

“I am really excited, his voice sounds better than ever and he misses it,” Scooter went on, since Justin hasn’t released a studio album since 2015’s Purpose, and a single since his 2017 song Friends, which was produced by Bloodpop. There was an on-stage moment in particular that gave Justin that performance rush once again! “He came out during Coachella during Ariana, we almost had to pull him off the stage because at first he was like, ‘I don’t know if I should do it.’ And then he went out there and I was like, ‘It’s not your show!” Scooter told the crowd, amused, recalling Justin’s surprise appearance at Ariana’s Coachella set in April of 2019. Justin has also collaborated on three songs in 2019, two of which were big hits: “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, “Bad Guy (Remix)” with Billie Eilish, and “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.

Scooter also credited Justin’s marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, 22 — whom he first tied the knot with in Sept. 2018 — for being another reason the pop star is in “an incredible place.” While Scooter approached the subject of Justin’s new music and personal life with optimism, he finally addressed a darker subject he had been avoiding for six months: his feud with Taylor Swift, who has been trying to wrestle for the rights to her masters after Scooter acquired the singer’s former label, Big Machine Label Group, in a reported $300 million deal in June. Scooter explained to the crowd gathered at the Entertainment industry Conference why he’s “willing to be the bad guy” amid their music drama — you can find out why in the rest of Scooter’s interview.