Joe Giudice Gushes Over ‘Great’ Looking Teresa After She Admits She Won’t See Him Until Next Summer

How sweet! Joe Giudice couldn’t help but compliment his gorgeous wife, Teresa Giudice, in her latest pics posted to her Instagram account.

Despite being an ocean away, Joe Giudice, 47, is still showing his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, just how much he loves her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Nov. 20, sharing two new snaps back to back from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. In the glamorous snaps, Teresa looks positively radiant, with her hair and makeup done perfectly. The reality star showed off her incredible figure, too, sporting a pair of dusty gold leather pants and black shirt. In one pic, Teresa even shows off her backside for the camera to see. Teresa’s followers loved the pic, but she had one fan who sent her a lot of love with his message. “You look great,” Joe said with a thumbs up emoji, adding an “xoxo” endearment at the end of his message. It was truly so sweet, despite the difficult situation in which the couple have found themselves.

Since his deportation to Italy, Teresa, Joe and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — have had to make a lot of adjustments, as Teresa and her daughters finally visited Joe in early November. Unfortunately, Teresa doesn’t foresee reuniting with her husband again for a very long time. When a caller phoned in on the latest episode of WWHL to ask Teresa when she might see Joe again, the RHONJ star tepidly answered, “Umm..maybe this summer.” Of course, host Andy Cohen had some questions about the choice. “Maybe this summer? That’s in like eight, nine months.” But Teresa had a response ready.

The reality star went on to explain how Joe was working on getting his Italian passport and would likely have it by Thanksgiving. She then revealed that her daughters were planning to visit their father by Christmas, while Teresa would stay home and work. For those reasons, Teresa reasoned the 2020 summer is the only feasible time for her to reunite with Joe across the pond, saying, “That’ll be my next break because the girls have school.”

Joe has been living in Italy since his release from an ICE holding facility. He was deported to the country after serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for fraud related charges, of which he was found guilty. Since his deportation, Joe has tried twice to appeal, being denied both times. Joe wrote one last appeal to the court with a final decision set to be reached sometime this month.