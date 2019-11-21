Blake Shelton made all the right moves when Gwen Stefani’s family went to Oklahoma. Gwen reveals on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ how her man got on her family’s good side when they headed to his ranch.

Blake Shelton, 43, is a country boy at heart and when Gwen Stefani, 50, and her family came to his home state of Oklahoma, Blake was right in his element. Gwen talked about the moment where Blake won over her family with his manly ways while on The Kelly Clarkson Show with her co-stars. “I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family,” Gwen says while sitting next to Blake. “We are like from Anaheim and we’d never seen even trees before. We were like, ‘Wow, this is like crazy.’ And we’re like driving and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had been like blown down on the road.” Gwen explains that Blake got out of his truck, pulled out a chain, and wrapped it around the tree. Blake then pulled the tree off the road.

“My whole family is like, ‘Oh, oh my God, he’s a man!” Gwen gushes. At that point, Gwen’s family knew she’d found a keeper. The Voice host Carson Daly, 46, chimes in and says Blake was “miserable” in Los Angeles before he met Gwen. “Gwen does make him happier,” Kelly Clarkson, 37, adds. You’re right about that!

Blake and Gwen have been inseparable ever since they started dating in 2015. They’re currently judges on The Voice season 17 together. The Voice is where they first met! Blake recently won a CMA Award for Single of the Year and Gwen couldn’t help but post about being a “proud girlfriend” on Instagram. Right after his name was announced during the ceremony, Blake and Gwen shared a sweet kiss.

After his CMAs win, Gwen posted a super sweet moment on her Instagram Story. When she asked Blake what he won at the CMA Awards, Blake only gushed that he has the “hottest girlfriend on earth.” He couldn’t stop raving about Gwen! Seriously, they are couple goals.