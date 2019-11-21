Demi Lovato Debuts Massive Baby Bump On Set Of ‘Will & Grace’ & Teases Fans If It’s ‘Real Or Fake’

Baby on the way? Demi Lovato gave her fans a moment of pause when she posted a snap to Instagram, featuring the pop star with a very pregnant belly!

Who knew Demi Lovato, 27, loved a practical joke? The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 20 and debuted, what appeared to be, her very pregnant belly! In the snap, Demi wore a polka dot dress with a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves and cradled her baby bump while posing for her mirror selfie. “Real or fake?” she captioned the pic. Of course, it all appeared to be in jest, as Demi added the hashtags “Will and Grace” and “Meet Jenny.”

It looks like the “Confident” songstress is heading back to TV! The actress and singer will be featured on upcoming episodes of the hit NBC series Will & Grace, but don’t expect to see her on next week’s episode. The actress posted the pic when she was filming, which means it’ll be some time before fans get to see what the real story is behind Demi’s massive baby bump. Upon first seeing the snap, though, her followers were given just a bit of a heart attack. Especially when considering that Demi just debuted her new man — Austin Wilson!

Once again, the Grammy nominated artist took to Instagram on Nov. 13 to share the first images of her new boyfriend. Demi posted an intimate mirror selfie of the couple, which showed Austin wrapping his arm around Demi and giving her a smooch on the cheek. Austin opted to go shirtless for the snap, while Demi wore high-waisted sweatpants and a white crop top. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was absolutely beaming, as she captioned the photo, “My [heart emoji].”

Demi took up with Austin just a few weeks after ending her fling with The Bachelorette fan favorite Mike Johnson. The pair officially called it quits at the end of October, as Demi, “was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived, and she wasn’t ever planning on dating him seriously,” according to an Oct. 29 report. The former couple got very flirty on social media following Mike’s time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. They went on a few casual dates, and even went to see It: Chapter 2 together! But the relationship ran its course, and Demi has clearly moved on, with exciting things happening in her personal and professional life! Fans cannot wait to see her on Will & Grace and finally learn what is up with her baby bump!