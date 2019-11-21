See Message
David Eason Claims He Was Never ‘In Love’ With Jenelle Evans & Is ‘Much Happier’ Since Split

Jenelle Evans’ ex, David Eason, took to Facebook to bash her after their split, and claimed that he’s doing so much better since she walked out on him in October.

David Eason is not shy about throwing shade toward Jenelle Evans after their breakup. “Glad u people think I am taking this so hard,” David wrote on Facebook. “Just so u all know I am so very much happier and so is [my daughter] Maryssa. Finally peaceful!” He also responded to a fan comment on the photo, writing, “I’m not heartbroken. I realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.” David and Jenelle were married for more than two years when they split in October. Just days after the split news broke, the former Teen Mom 2 star obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex on Nov. 4, which bans David from contacting Jenelle or their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, as well as Jenelle’s other two kids, Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5.

In the court filing, Jenelle reportedly wrote, “I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being” because of David’s “recent threats, history of violence, erratic behavior and large stockpile of weapons.” After the temporary restraining order was granted and Jenelle was given temporary custody of Ensley, David took to Instagram with a new threat. “I will be in court exposing everything,” he told fans. “[It] will make all your jaws drop.” However, he did not specify what he plans to “expose” when he has the chance.

Jenelle’s decision to end her relationship with David actually came as quite a shock to fans, considering how she has stood by him during his most controversial times. In 2018, he was fired from Teen Mom 2 for making homophobic comments on social media. Then, in May 2019, he made headlines after admitting to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget. Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of Maryssa, Ensley and Kaiser after the incident, and spent several weeks fighting to get the kids back in court this summer (which they eventually did). However, Jenelle’s support for David rarely wavered during this time.

Amidst this drama, MTV announced that Jenelle would not be appearing on the next season of Teen Mom 2, which is airing now. During her time off from filming, she said she began to focus on herself, which is how she came to the decision to leave David. “The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.” This could get messy.