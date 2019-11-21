Watch
Hollywood Life

Cynthia Bailey Packs On The PDA With Fiancé Mike Hill As They Wrap Up BravoCon Trip

Cynthia Bailey Mike Hill
REX/Shutterstock
Entrepreneur and television personality Cynthia Bailey poses at the 15th annual 365Black Awards during the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans 2018 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson ride the Bravo TV float at World Pride March in New York City Pictured: Noelle Robinson,Cynthia Bailey Ref: SPL5101511 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey 'They Fight' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Political News Editor

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill couldn’t get enough of each other as they ended their trip to BravoCon. The RHOA star posted the cutest video of herself and her fiancé sharing major PDA in NYC!

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are so crazy in love! Cynthia, 52, just wrapped up a successful weekend at BravoCon in New York City, and couldn’t help but end the event by stealing a kiss from her handsome fiancé! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an adorable boomerang to Instagram on November 20, that showed her leaning in to quickly kiss Mike on the lips as they stood in front of a (fake) taxi cab. It’s unclear where the cute moment took place, but Cynthia tagged and geotagged Facebook, which has an office in New York City. You can watch the cute video below!

Cynthia and Mike, 49, who started dating in 2018, are less than a year away from tying the knot. Their love story is incredibly magical! Mike was one of the eligible bachelors Steve Harvey tried to set Cynthia up with during an April 2018 episode of his talk show. She clearly made the right choice! Now, they’re set to get married on October 10, 2020. How cute is that? Their relationship is stronger than ever after getting engaged in July, too. Cynthia spilled the deets about their sex life during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in October!

“Honey, I am in love, and I’m having lots of sex,” she told us at the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine Cover Release Party, when asked about the secrets to her incredible skin. “This glow is not from the highlighter, honey.” She talked a little about her wedding, but stressed that she was still in the early stages of planning. What’s for sure, though: we’ll get to see it televised on Bravo!

You know it’s the real deal with Mike because Cynthia recently revealed that she’s doing something after getting married that she never did with ex-husband Peter Thomas. Hyphenating her last name. RHOA fans better get used to Cynthia Bailey-Hill soon!