Cynthia Bailey Packs On The PDA With Fiancé Mike Hill As They Wrap Up BravoCon Trip

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill couldn’t get enough of each other as they ended their trip to BravoCon. The RHOA star posted the cutest video of herself and her fiancé sharing major PDA in NYC!

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are so crazy in love! Cynthia, 52, just wrapped up a successful weekend at BravoCon in New York City, and couldn’t help but end the event by stealing a kiss from her handsome fiancé! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an adorable boomerang to Instagram on November 20, that showed her leaning in to quickly kiss Mike on the lips as they stood in front of a (fake) taxi cab. It’s unclear where the cute moment took place, but Cynthia tagged and geotagged Facebook, which has an office in New York City. You can watch the cute video below!

Cynthia and Mike, 49, who started dating in 2018, are less than a year away from tying the knot. Their love story is incredibly magical! Mike was one of the eligible bachelors Steve Harvey tried to set Cynthia up with during an April 2018 episode of his talk show. She clearly made the right choice! Now, they’re set to get married on October 10, 2020. How cute is that? Their relationship is stronger than ever after getting engaged in July, too. Cynthia spilled the deets about their sex life during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in October!

“Honey, I am in love, and I’m having lots of sex,” she told us at the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine Cover Release Party, when asked about the secrets to her incredible skin. “This glow is not from the highlighter, honey.” She talked a little about her wedding, but stressed that she was still in the early stages of planning. What’s for sure, though: we’ll get to see it televised on Bravo!

You know it’s the real deal with Mike because Cynthia recently revealed that she’s doing something after getting married that she never did with ex-husband Peter Thomas. Hyphenating her last name. RHOA fans better get used to Cynthia Bailey-Hill soon!