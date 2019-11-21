Breaking News
Chris Brown Welcomes Baby Boy With Ammika Harris — New Report Confirms

And baby makes three! Chris Brown welcomed his first child with Ammika Harris, a baby boy, according to a new report. Both parents even shared cryptic posts amid the baby news!

Chris Brown, 31, is reportedly a father of two! The R&B singer welcomed his first child with model Ammika Harris, 26, a baby boy, TMZ reported on Nov. 21. However, Chris and Ammika — who have had an on-again, off-again relationship — hinted at the baby news with cryptic posts on their Instagram pages.

Shhh…. it’s a secret! The model kept mum about her reported pregnancy for quite some time. News about them expecting first broke in June, five months before she reportedly gave birth. She did her best to shut down those rumors by posting multiple photos of her on Instagram with a flat stomach.

Fans were convinced that Chris dropped subtle hints about the alleged pregnancy along the way, even though he never flat out said Ammika was expecting. Fans thought she was pregnant when the “Run It” singer wrote “BM BAD” on a photo from May 8, with fans inferring the letters “BM” to mean “baby mama” — suggesting the star wasn’t trying to hide the news!

So ready to say bye to this flu.

The journey to baby for Ammika and Chris was years in the making. They were first linked in 2015 before romance rumors resurfaced after their trip to Paris in Jan. 2019. They went their separate ways earlier this year, as Chris was dating model Indyamarie, 25, in April — but he reportedly ended things with her due to Ammika’s pregnancy.

Chris is already a parent to daughter Royalty Brown, 5, who he shares with with ex Nia Guzman, 36. Other high-profile relationships he’s had in the past were with model Karrueche Tran, 31, and singer Rihanna, 31.