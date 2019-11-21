Cassie Challenges Hubby Alex Fine To Wear Fake Baby Bump As She Prepares To Give Birth

As Cassie awaits her due date, she’s challenging her husband, Alex Fine to wear a fake baby bump around ‘for a couple days!’ He shared clips of himself with an Empathy Belly on and seemed confident, despite his wife thinking he can’t handle the task!

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine have a wager of sorts going on and the internet is into it! As she awaits the birth of their first child, a baby girl, the singer, 33, admitted to her personal trainer husband, 26, that he wouldn’t last a few days with a growing baby bump. Ultimately, true to form, Alex being a professional bull rider, was up for the challenge.

He shared a few since expired videos to his Instagram account, which showed him embracing his new (fake) belly. “@cassie said I couldn’t be pregnant for a couple days,” Alex captioned the video, confirming, “Challenge accepted.” He concluded with a message of confidence, writing, “I’m bout to crush it.”

Alex filmed himself wearing what’s called an Empathy Belly, which is a simulator designed to enable those who utilize it to experience symptoms and effects of pregnancy. Cassie can be heard in the background of the clip saying that Alex is carrying “35 pounds of weight.” In a second clip, he playfully showed off his belly while he opened a beer and slugged it down. “This isn’t allowed apparently,” his caption read in reference to the alcoholic beverage, to which he added, “Being pregnant blows.”

(Video Credit: Alex Fine/Instagram/TheShadeRoom)

Cassie and Alex’s pregnancy challenge came nearly one month after the pair celebrated their baby girl with a lavish shower in California on Sunday October 27. The event took place at The Highlight Room atop the Dream Hollywood hotel, where they enjoyed a day with friends, including Karrueche Tran, surrounded by pink and white balloons and sparklers.

Cassie and Alex tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu in late September. He proposed to his pregnant girlfriend in California on August 24, just two days before her 33rd birthday. The “Me & U” singer made her relationship Instagram official in December 2018, when she posted a photo of the two kissing. Less than six months later, she announced in June that she was pregnant with their first child.

Cassie’s pregnancy news came just eight months after her split from hip hop legend, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Despite there being rumors of bad blood between the exes, he congratulated the parents-to-be. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E,” Diddy wrote on Instagram.