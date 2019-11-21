Britney Spears Shimmies & Shows Off Her Abs In Crop Top Before Dinner Date With BF Sam Asghari

Date night! Britney Spears put her rock hard core on full display, while her love, Sam Asghari, snapped a quick pic before they went out for their romantic dinner.

What’s a date night without a quick snap to commemorate the occasion? Britney Spears, 37, and her beau Sam Asghari, 25, looked super cute and casual for their dinner date on Nov. 20. Prior to heading out on their romantic evening, the couple took to Britney’s Instagram account to take a quick mirror selfie. In the pic, the pair look quite casual, donned in jeans, with Sam sporting a jacket and dark T-shirt and his watch on full display! Britney, meanwhile, opted for a cute golden-yellow crop top with puffy sleeves. Her beautiful blonde hair was worn down and featured soft beach waves. The “Make Me” songstress even gave a mini-performance of her moves, showing off a body roll. “Just doing the snake 🐍 before dinner,” Britney captioned the pic.

This duo has really been going strong since they first met in October 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video. While meeting the iconic performer was a bit intimidating at first, Sam eventually got over his butterflies and slyly slipped Britney his number. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” she recounted in a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.” How sweet!

But Sam has given Britney so much more than fun memories. He’s really stepped up to be there for her during some trying times, especially when it comes to her mental health struggles and coming to terms with her father’s fluctuating health. “Sam has totally stepped up and been there for Britney during this very difficult time in her life,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on April 23, after Britney had checked into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay. “She’s been crying and fighting back the tears almost daily since her dad got sick and Sam has been there for her, wiping away the tears and helping her cope.”

These two are clearly incredibly close and have such a healthy, loving relationship! Fans have even speculated whether or not they might walk down the aisle. Those rumors were only stoked further when the couple made a rare red carpet appearance for the premiere of Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood on July 22, where Britney sported a beautiful diamond ring on her left hand. However, the rumors were only that. Regardless, these two are still going strong after a few short years. Fans cannot wait to see more of them soon!