Angelina Pivarnick Storms Out Of Wedding Reception After ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Mock Her

Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding day was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. But a joke that a bridesmaid delivered during a speech upset her so much she stormed out of her reception.

The speeches at wedding receptions can always be a little awkward. By then guests have had champagne and have loosened up quite a bit from the actual ceremony. Unfortunately for Angelina Pivarnick, one of her bridesmaids made a joke at her expense during her speech and it made the bride so furious she stormed out of the event. The whole thing was filmed for MTV, so fans will likely get to see Angelina’s drama and torment.

“Angelina Pivarnick got really upset at one of her bridesmaids who gave a speech and poked fun of her during her speech for being engaged so many times. It was meant to be a joke, but Angelina took offense to it and actually stormed off because of this. She was furious over it. It really upset her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s unclear who gave the offending joke, but her Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki,” Polizzi served as her bridesmaids, along with her sister Alyssa who was the maid of honor.

Our insider tells us that MTV cameras were present for Angelina and new husband Chris Larangeira’s Nov. 20 wedding and reception, and despite Angelina’s anger over the reception speech, our source says the party lasted long into the night. The nuptials took place at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. In addition to the ladies of Jersey Shore representing, Angelina’s male co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also present.

While Angelina might have stormed out of her reception, at least she looked beautiful doing it. Her wedding gown was an off-the-shoulder white lace Castle Couture dress in pictures you can see here. It featured a fitted bodice with a full mermaid skirt and a sweetheart neckline. Additional helping touches like the bride’s silver tiara and long lace veil added to the beauty of Angelina’s gown on her big day.

