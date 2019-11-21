Anastasia Elliot Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Playful Rendition Of Last Christmas: ‘The Holidays Are Where I Shine’

The holiday season is upon us, believe it or not! Singer Anastasia Elliot is premiering her rendition of ‘Last Christmas’ on HollywoodLife with a super fun video!

Say hello to Elfastasia! Anastasia Elliot is here with a whimsical twist on a holiday classic! The singer, who has been labeled the possible “next Lady Gaga” gets you in the holiday spirit with her take on “Last Christmas,” and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE video premiere. In a gift-wrapped room, Anastasia dons elf shoes, red and green striped leggings and a festive apron while holding a mic decorated like a present! “The holidays are where I shine! Santa, presents, and cookies, oh my! I love how the whole world changes pace for a few weeks, there are so many smiles and delicious treats!” the singer told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “With the video for “Last Christmas,” we wanted to spread joy and Christmas spirit from inside our giant present.”

Anastasia’s dreamy vocals carry the Wham! original, while her band ((Whamastasia), dressed in holiday garb, jam out. “I have always been a fan of ‘Last Christmas’ because it’s a fun sonic spin on a story of heartbreak,” she added. Not only is the song gorgeous, but also the video is perfect to get into the holiday spirit! Just last month, Anastasia released her single “Cigarettes and Gasoline,” and the visuals for that were equally as amazing! The singer rocked a gorgeous, full denim gown in the video, which has been racking up views on YouTube. Anastasia’s dreamy vocals are a product of her operatic vocal training and an upbringing steeped in classical music.

Her another fan-favorite is her gorgeous ballad “The Boy Who Cried Love,” and the video is a must-see. Anastasia sits at a white piano while her long pink hair is tucked under a white cape. At another point, the singer is like a high-fashion Ursula from The Little Mermaid, with her hair in a bob, rocking a strapless dress with a super high sweet-heart neckline.