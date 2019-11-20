Wendy Williams Urges Vicki Gunvalson To Quit ‘RHOC’ After Getting ‘Demoted’ To A Friend Role

Wendy Williams thinks Vicki Gunvalson was ‘punked’ after being ‘demoted’ to a friend role in season 14 of ‘RHOC’! After Vicki told HollywoodLife that she will not return to the show as a ‘friend’, Wendy agreed and explained why she deserves to be full time!

Wendy Williams is team Vicki Gunvalson! During a rant on her November 20 show, the talk show host pled her case as to why the “OG of the OC” should be reverted back to her full time status on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And, if Bravo doesn’t bring Vicki back as a full time Housewife in season 15, Wendy told her to simply “quit” the show.

“Vic, you know I love you, but you used to hold an orange, now you’re a friend of the show. At that particular point, you, the OG of all the franchises, you started this, the queen — I’m shocked that you’d let them demote you,” Wendy admitted to her studio audience, explaining what she’d do if the roles were reversed. “I’d quit, like, ‘Hell no! I’m the president of this company right now and you’re giving me a cubicle and telling me I’m a salesperson? I’m out!’

The host’s passionate reaction came after Vicki stirred the pot at New York City’s BravoCon over the weekend, about her future with the show that initially started with her in 2006. While at the event Vicki told HollywoodLife, exclusively, “You know, who knows about who will be back. But, I do know this, I will never go back like that [as a friend] again.” — And, Wendy had a reaction to that.

“So, when you say you won’t let them demote you again, the only demotation is for them to fire you,” she said, noting that “there’s nothing lower than being a ‘friend’ of the show.” Wendy concluded, “I understand her passion and I understand her being pissed off.”

Vicki continued to explain her side of things during HollywoodLife’s exclusive interview.

“I don’t think it’s fair for anybody to have been on the show 14 years and then say they still want you, but we’re going to reduce your role. It wasn’t right,” Vicki said. Given her status as a founding Housewife, she added, “All I know is, I created the franchise. I think, I have deserved [full-time status].”

Fans of RHOC will know that, for some reason Vicki was brought on for season 14 as planned, but with a reduced part time role as a “friend” of the cast. As for season 15, we’ll have to wait and see! The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.