Sarah Hyland Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Paris & Fiance Wells Adams Doesn’t Mind

Sarah Hyland shared a fun moment she had with fiance Wells Adams on Nov. 20 when she posted some pics of herself coming close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction in her dress.

Sarah Hyland, 28, poked fun at herself on Nov. 20 when she posted some photos that showed her coming close to a wardrobe malfunction! The Modern Family star was spending some time on a cruise with her fiance Wells Adams, 35, in Paris, France when the pics were taken and although her black sparkly low-cut dress had nearly slipped off in the snapshots, she enjoyed a gorgeous view of water and the Eiffel Tower in the background, which led to a lot of laughs. “A girl, a view, and a questionable wardrobe malfunction: A Series 📸: @wellsadams,” she captioned the pics.

Sarah’s followers couldn’t help but comment on her funny yet gorgeous pics, and that included Wells! The hunk shared his support for his fiancee by leaving her a drooling emoji and it set the tone for a lot of other responses. “Sooo beautiful!! 😘❤️👑,” one read. “Hahahaha adorable!!! 😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” another gushed. “You look lovely,” a third compliment read.

Before her latest photos, Sarah turned heads at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 when she showed off a figure-flattering orange gown. It was designed by Fausto Puglisi and had a thigh-high slit that helped her show off her long legs. She paired the look with some eye-catching makeup, including lipstick that matched the color of her dress and dark eyeshadow with lengthening mascara that helped to make her gorgeous eyes stand out.

When Sarah’s not wowing her followers and onlookers with her style, she’s focusing on her upcoming marriage to Wells. The lovebirds celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party on Oct. 26 and shared pics that showed them toasting to their romance with drinks in hand.