‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Knew Porsha Wiliams & Dennis McKinley Would Get Back Together

Someone that wasn’t too shocked about Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley getting back together was her ‘RHOA’ costar Eva Marcille who chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she predicted so.

Breakups to makeups and makeups to breakups happen all the time on all of The Real Housewives franchises. Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley, 43, splitting up was a bit jarring seeing as it happened three months after they welcomed their first child together, daughter Pilar Jhena, in March 2019. It turns out he allegedly admitted during a therapy session to cheating on Porsha while she was seven months pregnant, and they broke up in June just as filming for season 12 was underway. Porsha’s RHOA costar Eva Marcille, 35, who also gave birth earlier this year, talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in New York City about why them reuniting wasn’t too surprising even though another one of their other castmates was stunned to hear the news.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner revealed that Dennis and her husband Michael Sterling, 35, are buddy buddy which gave her a further insight into Porsha and Dennis’ relationship. “I always predicted that they will be back together,” Eva said before adding “My husband’s really good friends with Dennis despite how it looks in the media and how crazy it actually was in real life. He loves her and I believe that they are meant to be.”

Eva continued, “And so it was just really funky for a while and it happened at a time where everyone was able to see it. But I knew that when the dust cleared and the sun rose, they would be okay.”

It was a different story for Kandi Burruss, 43, when she found out about Porsha and Dennis’s reunion. “At first when we started the season, she was so done,” the Grammy-winning music producer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “But everybody could figure it out, I guess, especially when they have a beautiful baby.”

One area that makes Porsha happy regardless of all the drama in her life is being a mommy to her 7-month old child. The doting mother shared a super cute video of Pilar unwrapping a lavish Chanel gift on Instagram on Nov. 18.