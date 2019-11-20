Radio DJ Claims Kate Middleton & Prince William Told Him Off After He Mocked Their Daughter Charlotte, 4

Don’t expect to hear the Duke or Duchess of Cambridge on ‘The Breakfast Show’ with Greg James anytime soon. After the BBC Radio 1 DJ teased Prince Charlotte over her first day of school, the royals had a ‘talk’ with him over the comments.

It appears that The Radio 1 Breakfast Show lost two key listeners: Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37. The royals were not happy with host Greg James, 33, after he mocked Princess Charlotte, 4, when she arrived for her first day of school in September. The BBC Radio 1 DJ had a laugh over a photo of the Princess shaking hands with her new teacher at Thomas’s school in South London. “Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?” Greg joked, per Cosmopolitan. “They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile.”

You know who wasn’t pleased? Prince William and Kate. “They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school,” Greg told The Mirror. Weeks after the mocking, Greg accompanied Radio 1’s Teen Heroes on a trip to Kensington Palace to meet the royals. This is where Greg had a quiet word with the British crown. “They said: ‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing…’ “ he said. “I went: ‘Oh God, no!’ They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day.”

While Greg didn’t really reveal what was said beyond that, he did assure that he wasn’t going to be exiled to Australia or locked up in the Tower of London. “I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine,” he said, hopefully. Needless to say, he might think twice before he says anything about Princess Charlotte, Prince George, 6, or Prince Louis, 1, ever again.

It would be nice if William and Kate’s children could go a school year without suffering any flack, but such is the life of a royal, it seems. While Greg James was mocking Charlotte for being too “posh,” Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer was in hot water after she mocked Prince George for taking ballet classes. “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet,” Lara said in August. “I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean…between the religious studies and the computer programming, [he may] just want to go back to the Play-Doh!”

After Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, and Abby Lee Miller joined in the growing backlash over those comments, Lara apologized. “I screwed up,” she said less than a week later. “The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid, and I am deeply sorry. I have spoken with members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”