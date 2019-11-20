‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: The Flower Is Revealed As A Legendary Soul Singer

The competition is getting tougher and tougher on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The Nov. 20 episode featured two epic face-offs. The episode concluded with the jaw-dropping reveal of the Flower.

The Nov. 20 episode of The Masked Singer is featuring two major face-offs of masked singers. The Flamingo vs. Leopard face-off kicks off the night. The Flamingo is up first. Her clue video features images of the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal, as well as a mariachi band. She also says that this experience is teaching her to love her own voice for the first time in a long time. The Flamingo performs a powerful rendition of “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle. Afterward, the Flamingo cries and admits how much The Masked Singer has built her confidence. The guesses for the Flamingo include Adrienne Bailon, Bella Thorne, Jillian Michaels, and Fantasia Barrino.

The Leopard reveals that he set himself “free for the first time” when he was a teenager. Since then, he’s treated the world as his catwalk. He mentions New York and Paris in his clue video. The Leopard performs Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.” Ken Jeong guesses Donald Glover. Nicole Scherzinger notes the Leopard brought up “glamazon” and “champion” in his clue package, which makes her think RuPaul may be under the costume. However, she thinks the Leopard could be Seal and Robin Thicke agrees. The winner of the face-off is the Flamingo!

The Flower vs. Rotterweiler face-off is up next. The Flower admits in her clue video that she’s “always changing.” She puts emphasis on a perfume bottle and disco ball as well. She adds that she goes on and on “like a rolling stone.” The Flower performs “Alone” by Heart and later reveals that she’s performed “all around the world.” Jenny McCarthy and Robin believe the Flower is Patti LaBelle. Guest panelist Joel McHale guesses Barbra Streisand.

The Rottweiler fears the panelists will judge him once they find out his identity. So he’s trying to stay masked for as long as possible. He shows off a platinum grill in his clue video and multiple awards. He performs an epic rendition of “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. Jenny thinks the Rottweiler could be Gavin Rossdale, while Ken is convinced this is Billie Joe Armstrong. Robin still believes the Rottweiler is Darren Criss.

The face-off winner is the Rottweiler. This means the Flower and the Leopard go head-to-head in a smackdown. At the end of the day, the Leopard wins. That means the Flower is going home! The Flower is revealed as Patti LaBelle.