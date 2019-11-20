Nick Viall Breaks Silence On Rachel Bilson Romance Rumors After Their Flirty Instagram Comments

Nick Viall FINALLY spoke out about the status of his and Rachel Bilson’s relationship months after they began flirting with each other on Instagram.

Its time to tell the truth! Nick Viall, 39, broke his silence about those romance rumors with Rachel Bilson, 38, that have been swirling since the beginning of summer. He appeared on Brad Goreski’s podcast called Brad Behavior on Nov. 20, where the fashion stylist cleverly brought the two of them up in his own unique way. Brad, 42, recalled a now-deleted photo that the former Bachelor star posted on Oct. 5 captioned “Clean plate club.” The mother-of-one’s face wasn’t visible in the pic, but Brad noticed it was her due to the same dress that she wore earlier in the day (a white, asymmetrical Jacquemus ensemble that she sported to the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles). Nice work, Brad!

Brad wanted to know the dirt about what happened with them that day… and Nick dished it out in the most delicious of ways. He asked the hunky reality star if they were having dinner when the pic was taken, to which Nick responded “I was, yeah. We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people.” The Wisconsin native also entertained the idea of traveling with Rachel! Brad suggested they go to the City of Lights, Paris, which he didn’t seem too keen on.

Fans have been wondering what the deal is with these two ever since Rachel appeared on Nick’s podcast Viall Files in July 2019. The sexy social media exchanges began afterwards when Rachel posted an Instagram photo of her smiling and sitting on a rock to which Nick wrote “nice mountains” in the comments section.

The former Hart of Dixie star got her flirt game on with him as well, writing “sweet cuffs” on one of Nick’s snaps and also commenting that he “took the plunge..er” in response to a Charmin ad he posted with Becca Tilley, 31.

Nick is no stranger to romance rumors. He’s been linked to many other famous women including fellow Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti, 31, and former Mad Men actress January Jones, 41. Could Rachel be the one, however, to ultimately steal his heart?