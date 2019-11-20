NeNe Leakes, 51, Nearly Busts Out Of Sheer Black Top & Hubby Gregg Is Here For It: ‘Yassss’ 

NeNe Leakes is sizzling hot in a new photo that shows her flaunting her figure in a tight black bustier top and windbreaker pants. And, her husband Gregg approves! He reacted to her striking a pose in the sultry snap with the ultimate one-liner!

“Yasssssss,” NeNe’s husband wrote in the comments, joining thousands of fans who gushed over the reality star’s body, outfit and her straight blonde hair. “That baaaaawdy,” one fan wrote, along with a few flame emojis. “Once a queen always a queen period,” another fan declared.

Many of NeNe’s followers left comments about her outfit, asking who made her black top and pants. Unfortunately, the Bravo vet didn’t caption her photo with any info about her look. She also did not tag any brands or designers in the post. NeNe rocked the head-turning look for a day of press in LA to promote season 12 of RHOA.

(Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes)

The RHOA OG, who did not appear in the November 3 season 12 premiere, made her triumphant debut back on the show on Sunday, November 17. In the latest episode, she stirred up drama with Cynthia Bailey after the newly engaged star learned that NeNe had bad-mouthed her in the press. But, when NeNe showed up to NYC’s WorldPride, where Cynthia was, she acted like nothing was wrong. Upon arrival, NeNe made her way to Cynthia and leaned in for a hug.

As for Cynthia’s reaction? — That’ll be shown on the next episode, so you’ll have to tune in. As seen in the season 11 finale, Cynthia and NeNe had a falling out after Cynthia invited NeNe’s enemy, Kenya Moore to a party she threw, which NeNe later deemed was cruel and purposeful.

Elsewhere in the episode, on a lighter note, NeNe revealed that Gregg is officially cancer free. Fans of hers will know that Gregg had a tough battle with stage 3 colon cancer that nearly ended their marriage. Gregg confirmed the news back in May, and it just aired on the show this past Sunday. NeNe first revealed Gregg’s diagnosis back in 2018.