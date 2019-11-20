Tensions are brewing at Melissa Gorga’s 40th birthday party in the Nov. 20th episode of ‘RHONJ.’ While the party itself is a dream come true for the birthday girl, Jackie Goldschneider is nervous about the arrival of a particular party guest!

Melissa Gorga’s 40th birthday party is finally happening in the Nov. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it has to be perfect. While she’s thrilled with the gold-themed decor and the venue’s dreamy view of the downtown city, potential drama between certain party guests threatens to ruin the picture-perfect night! In an EXCLUSIVE clip of the upcoming episode obtained by HollywoodLife, Melissa approaches her co-stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider to rehash juicy gossip.

“Before I get drunk I just want to tell you I love both of you very much. I’ve got a lot of my old friends coming, you guys are more of my newer friends and I love you like I love my old friends,” the birthday girl gushes to Margaret and Jackie, who both joined the show in Season 9. With that said, Melissa gets right to the drama by asking Jackie, “So is everything okay with you and Jennifer [Aydin]?”

“No,” Jackie confesses. Earlier in the season, Jackie wasn’t amused by a video of Jennifer mocking her, which Teresa posted to her Instagram Story. She also has a problem with Jennifer’s friendship with Teresa, another person whom Jackie has beef with! “I think the problem is that she really, really wants to be Teresa [Giudice’s] bestie. And she wants to impress her,” Teresa continues, which draws rounds of agreement from Melissa and Margaret. Melissa then turns the subject to Jackie’s feud with Teresa, saying, “I would love nothing more than the two of you [Jackie and Teresa] to be able to be in a room together.” However, Jackie says there’s a “problem” with being in a room with Teresa, and soon after, Teresa enters the room right on cue. You can find out what that “problem” is by watching the rest of the clip below! Melissa actually celebrated her birthday earlier this year on March 21.

Like Jackie, Melissa also has an issue with Jennifer! As you recall, they got into an explosive fight amid a cast lunch in The Hamptons during Season 10 — Jennifer even throws a plate at Melissa at one point. “I mean the girl can’t have a cocktail without saying something stupid, so it’s always a problem,” Melissa told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in November. “She never really goes far. She’s always lurking so, and sometimes things just get, she says really rude things that are ridiculous.”