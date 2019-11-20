Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Dating Tristan Thompson After Romance Rumor Emerges

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tristan DM’d Megan on Instagram to invite her to his game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 18!

Megan Thee Stallion, 24, is denying that she’s romantically involved with Tristan Thompson, 28! “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know that n—a,” Megan tweeted back to a user who implied Megan and Tristan spent the night together after Tristan’s game in New York City on Monday, Nov. 18. “@theestallion must’ve wore that boy out!” a fan posted after several sports outlets reported that Tristan wouldn’t be playing in the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Rumors began swirling that Tristan had allegedly slid into Megan’s DM’s on Instagram to invite the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper to the game, according to TooFab. Megan did end up attending the game at Madison Square Garden, and even posted a video of herself from the broadcast on Instagram. “I be so happy 😂,” she captioned the clip, which showed her laughing and smiling in the audience as she danced and flashed the audience a hang-loose sign. Of note, neither party follow each other on the social media platform as of Nov. 20.

While Megan made it crystal clear she has no connection to Tristan, any sort of interaction between the two could look messy as Megan is a very close friend of Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 22. Jordyn and Tristan, of course, made headlines after he inappropriately kissed her while being in a relationship with Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian, 35. Khloe and Tristan — who are co-parents to their 1-year-old daughter True — broke things off for good after news of the scandal broke. Jordyn and Megan seem to be spending a significant amount of time together, snapping sexy swimsuit photos and posting about their hangouts on Instagram.

As for Khloe and Tristan, the NBA star has made it pretty clear he wants to get back with his ex with romantic deliveries and flirty social media comments — but Khloe has made it clear that her focus remains on raising True.