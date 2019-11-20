LION Performs Stripped Down Version Of ‘Wolf’ & Reveals Her New Album Is Filled With ‘Heartbreak & Learning’

UK artist, LION, strips down her debut single ‘Wolf’ for a HL EXCLUSIVE & talks about her upcoming album.

Beth Lowen, better known by her stage name as LION, is an up and coming UK artist who is ready to make a statement with her debut album. Fresh off the release of her song “Wolf,” the singer is premiering an acoustic version of the song in the form of black and white video on HollywoodLife.com! While speaking to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview, LION revealed that her album, Wonderland, is finished and she’s getting ready to start the album campaign. “After what seems like my whole life, the album is finished and it’s just playing show,” she said. “I actually listened to it the other day for the first time in a really long time and I was like, ‘Whoa, Beth, you were really sad at some point.'” She added, “It’s a lot of heartbreak and a lot of learning. I feel like the album has been a massive learning curve. I’ve learned a lot about myself.”

LION added that she is ‘glad’ she got it off her chest, and the album has “been a big process of what I’ve been doing, and heartbreak, and self-troubles.” Produced by the Linda Perry, LION revealed that the name of her album was inspired by her chameleon-esque approach to her music. “Am I rock and roll? Am I just a fairy? I don’t know,” she teased. “There’s a kind of rocky element, but also quite a vulnerable element to the album. I wanted that to be the visual. I wanted it to be whimsical kind of thing, but also still be me and I didn’t want it to be too airy-fairy and gritty, so there’s something quite whimsical and also quite grungy about it. That’s just me, just really confused.”

LION admitted she’s been working on the album for about four or five years, but she “fully started writing it about three years ago.” “We are just forever changing and, to me, this album is a chapter of my life and I need to let it be there and do its thing,” she said.