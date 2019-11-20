Larsa Pippen’s legs seemed to run for miles in black cutoff shorts, which she rocked for the Los Angeles launch party of Baes And Bikinis on Nov. 19. The Kardashian confidante earned those legs in the gym!

Larsa Pippen’s enthusiasm for fitness was apparent when she stepped out for the BaesandBikinis Los Angeles launch party in West Hollywood on Nov. 19. Toned, sculpted — those are the immediate words that came to mind as The Real Housewives of Miami alum highlighted her legs in a pair of black denim daisy dukes while posing for photos at the party’s venue, Catch LA restaurant. You can see the pictures here. The shorts especially added length to the 45-year-old reality television star’s legs, since it had frayed edges in lieu of traditional cuffs! Larsa kept the rest of her outfit modest with a scoop neck bodysuit, and she matched the seasonal coziness of fall with black booties and a black jacket lined with flannel fabric.

Larsa dressed up the casual yet fun outfit with a few touches of glam: a silver rhinestone belt and layered crystal choker! Topped off by Larsa’s cascading bronde waves, the Kardashians’ close friend presented the perfect cross between summer and fall fashion. Larsa also posed with Stephanie Princi, the owner and designer of BaesandBikinis.

Larsa earns those double takes she pulls from the red carpet! The mother of four works out with a celebrity trainer who goes by the Instagram name of MackFit, and he has trained celebrities and social media influencers like Ariel Winter, Jordyn Woods, Anastasia Karanikolau and Hannah Stocking. A day after attending the bikini launch party, Larsa shared a clip of her doing weighted lateral raises and lunges at MackFit’s gym. That’s just one of the many fitness posts Larsa has been sharing on Instagram lately — she could even push an SUV up the road!

Larsa showed off even more of her amazing physique when she stripped down to a black bikini from White Fox for a mirror selfie, shared on Nov. 17. While Larsa pulls off one fire fit after another, she recently made a surprising confession about her getting-ready process!