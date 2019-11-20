Kate Beckinsale, 46, Puts Insanely Toned Abs On Display While Wearing Teeny Bandeau Top

Simply ageless! Kate Beckinsale showed off her rock hard core in a slew of new snaps she posted to her Instagram account for her fans and followers to see.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, looks like she is in the best shape of her life! The Underworld actress took to her Instagram on Nov. 19 to celebrate her pals Sara Foster and Erin Foster for “bringing us @getthemirror at this chic little store @westfieldcenturycity,” she began the caption to her post. “It’s an interactive home gym inside a mirror. I hoped the future would eventually arrive and allow me to do exercise classes nude and covered in jam, and finally we are here,” she cheekily added. Clearly, Kate has already been showing off the benefits of exercising.

The brunette beauty looked so glamorous in the pics, donning a light brown, leather suit with a white bandeau top and a layered necklace. Kate’s abs looked incredibly ripped in the snaps, which she showed off proudly for her fans and followers to see in the beautiful snaps. Kate’s core looked so incredibly toned and flat, but it’s not anything new that her followers wouldn’t have expected.

Kate has actually rocked a similar look to the one pictured in her latest Instagram post. On Oct. 21, Kate fashioned a sexy beige and black business suit with a bandeau, while attending the Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event. The actress looked flawless in her high-waist black, baggy trousers with a black bandeau under a cropped blazer. Kate, once again, showed off her toned abs and glowing skin under the unbuttoned blazer that perfectly complimented her heels. The longtime Planned Parenthood advocate sported her signature long, curly ponytail as her pale pink lip shined in the camera lights.

Kate always looks fabulous in practically anything she wears! But fans always go crazy when the actress shows off her incredibly toned body. We know this isn’t the last time Kate will confidently strut her stuff and share pics of her ripped core, and we cannot wait to see what she posts next!