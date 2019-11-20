Kacey Musgraves looked like a winter dream in a white two-piece outfit featuring a crop top & mini skirt at the screening of her new series, ‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,’ in NYC on Nov. 19.

Kacey Musgraves, 31, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived at the screening of her new Amazon Prime series, the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph in New York City on November 19. The country singer was a vision in her winter whites, as she rocked a two-piece David Koma ensemble featuring a tight long-sleeve crop top and the matching high-waisted mini skirt. The crop top featured exaggerated shoulders, while the bottom of the shirt ended just below her breasts and was lined with silver fringe details. Kacey’s skirt was form-fitting and featured a rounded hemline that was lined with the same silver beading fringe. Her abs were on full display in this ensemble as the shirt was super short and the skirt highlighted her tiny waist.

Kacey accessorized her gorgeous holiday look with a pair of dazzling metallic silver crystal chain Stella Luna ankle-strap sandals, a bedazzled crystal box clutch, and a pair of Eva Fehren Blackened White Gold Tetra Ten Earrings. While we loved Kacey’s outfit, it was her glam that totally stole the show. Kacey kept her long, waist-length black hair down and straight, while she added brand new front bangs. The bangs, done by hairstylist, Giovanni Delgado, covered her forehead, while a sparkly metallic bronze smokey eye and nude lip completed her makeup, done by Moani Lee, for the evening.

We have been loving all of Kacey’s looks recently and aside from this white outfit, she looked fabulous at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on, Nov. 13. Kacey wore a long-sleeve sparkly sequin sheer yellow gown with silver metallic details. The entire dress was covered in yellow feathers while the bodice of the dress featured silver sequins. She topped her look off with a pair of mustard yellow pointed leather Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kacey always looks super glamorous, no matter what the occasion is and you can see all of her best looks when you click through the gallery above!